New Esterly Tibbetts highway set to open 14 December

The National Roads Authority will officially open the Camana Bay south roundabout, as well as, the northbound lanes of the new Esterley Tibbetts highway. The opening of the new highway means all West Bay-bound traffic will shift ahead of the Camana Bay south roundabout onto the new northbound lanes to the three-lane Camana Bay Town Centre roundabout. Drivers traveling to George town and beyond will utilize both southbound lanes between the Camana Bay south and Camana Bay town Centre roundabouts. The main entrance to the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands will also re-open tomorrow (14 December.) The remodeled entryway now includes sidewalks that meander through the gallery’s front garden.

