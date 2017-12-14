Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
NiCE workers spruce up George Town Barcadere

December 13, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

National Community Enhancement (NiCE) workers were out and about Monday, (11 December) giving George Town Barcadere a bit of TLC.

The cool temperatures and steady breeze made for a comfortable day on the job, as some workers removed excessive growth from trees, giving the general area around the public dock a well-deserved sprucing up.

Others took on the task of raking up the piles of turtle grass that had accumulated on the shoreline.

For unemployed Caymanians, the programme can a big help.

“The people that wasn’t working, at least they get one week before Christmas and a week after to help put some food on the table at least, I wish they would provide it all year round,” said NiCE crew foreman Jeffrey Seymour.

Roughly 600 Caymanians signed up for this year’s NiCE programme. Caymanian unemployment, at latest check, sits at 6.2%

About the author

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

