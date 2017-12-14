NiCE workers spruce up George Town Barcadere

National Community Enhancement (NiCE) workers were out and about Monday, (11 December) giving George Town Barcadere a bit of TLC.

The cool temperatures and steady breeze made for a comfortable day on the job, as some workers removed excessive growth from trees, giving the general area around the public dock a well-deserved sprucing up.

Others took on the task of raking up the piles of turtle grass that had accumulated on the shoreline.

For unemployed Caymanians, the programme can a big help.

“The people that wasn’t working, at least they get one week before Christmas and a week after to help put some food on the table at least, I wish they would provide it all year round,” said NiCE crew foreman Jeffrey Seymour.

Roughly 600 Caymanians signed up for this year’s NiCE programme. Caymanian unemployment, at latest check, sits at 6.2%

