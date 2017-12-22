Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Crime News

Police arrest suspected drunk drivers three-time over legal limit

December 21, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police say they’re alarmed by the degree of intoxication by some drivers after arresting two Wednesday (20 December) with blood alcohol levels nearly three-times the legal limit.

Members of the public near Rum Point tipped them off to the first driver, according to an RCIPS statement. 

They say the police chopper was in the area and touched down on a nearby beach as officers deplaned and approached the car, which was on the side of the road after what they say may have been a collision.

Police arrested a 39-year-old George Town man on suspicion of DUI and making threats to kill.

They say he had a blood alcohol content of .225 percent.

That same day, police arrested another person with a B.A.C. of .248 percent.

