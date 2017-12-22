Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
New Year’s Eve challenge prompts viral video

December 21, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Millennials and others are taking to social media to vent their dismay over the New Year’s Eve celebrations conundrum thanks to the music and dancing control law a video from local comedian Chad Bodden on the issue has gone viral in it he questions how will party goers by policed. When asked for comment on how they plan to enforce this law the RCIPS told Cayman 27 their job is to enforce the law however they are not the only enforcement power in instances such as this.

