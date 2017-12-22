Residents still impacted by bulk waste pile-up

The Department of Environmental Health wants customers to stop putting out bulk waste for collection, but across the island piles of bulk waste are still stacked up and residents are getting worried that they will not be cleared.

After the Department of Environmental Health announced the end of their annual bulk waste cleanup, districts across Grand Cayman such as Bodden Town still haven’t had their waste picked up.

“You are being put on notice by the people of the Cayman Islands because of your failures, this is what we have in Christmas,” said Bodden Town Resident, Emile S. Levy.

Mr. Levy said it’s a disgrace to see the island in this state, especially the district he calls home.

“And the government of the Cayman Islands, you need to wake up our people are sick and tired of nastiness, our island was not like that before, what has gone wrong, I know we have an increase in population but we also have a major increase in nastiness,” said Mr. Levy.

Mr. Levy said government Christmas clean-up program the national community enhancement program, also known as nice, should be extended yearlong to ease the DEH burden.

“We need to put people to work on this island, to help the Department of Environmental Health instead of just one little two weeks programme, we need a yearlong program to keep the island and the beaches clean,” said Mr. Levy.

Minister of Environmental Health, Dwayne Seymour, told Cayman 27 the department is still dealing with mechanical issues with its equipment but is working with private companies to get the waste cleared before Christmas.

“As you can see in Bodden Town, nothing seems to have been done, we the people of the Cayman Islands pay taxes to the government for this island, our environment, to be cleaned,” said Mr. Levy.

http://www.deh.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/dehhome

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

