Savannah native Kevin ‘Chicken’ Foster and the unseeded Wayland Baptist University Pioneers won their first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship with a 1-0 victory in extra time over Missouri Valley College Saturday 2nd December. The team finished the season with 17-5-3 3-draws and finished the season on a 12-game winning streak. In 16 games, Foster had two shots on net for the Pioneers. The school’s football program is just nine years old.
Savannah’s Foster helps Pioneers win 1st NAIA Championship in school history
December 6, 2017
1 Min Read
