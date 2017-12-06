North Side’s ‘Old Man Bay Playing Field’ to be renamed in honor of sprinter Ronald Forbes

This Saturday 9th December, North Side’s ‘Old Man Bay Playing Field’ will be renamed after Cayman Olympian and two-time flag bearer Ronald Forbes. When speaking with Cayman 27, the sprinter said he was humbled

“To all the residents of the North Side district, I am humbled and I am most honored to have the North Side Playing Field to be named after me. Though the name of the field will be changed, I hope the purpose of it will be the same, which is to have all of those who enjoy it, to use for the greater purpose of sport.

A native of the North Side district, Forbes represented Cayman at the Olympics competing in the 110 meter hurdles in 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London), and 2016 (Rio). The ceremony will take from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and will include food and music.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

