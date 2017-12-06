Flow – Double Data Christmas
Macfee checks in as 'Liverpool 2018' currently 7th in 'Clipper Round The World'

December 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s James Macfee checks in as Leg 3 of the ‘Clipper Round The World’ yacht race saw his team, ‘Liverpool 2018’ sailed into Perth, Australia 7th overall.

“Very tough, brutal leg 3, very cold conditions. We unfortunately arrived very late so it was a very short stopover.”

Leg 3 saw yachts sail from Cape Town, South Africa to Western Australia. Leg four, which became three days ago, will see boats travel from western Australia to Sydney.

Skipper Lance Shepherd checks in:

“Fremantle, and in general, the city of Perth, has a proud sailing tradition and culture, so it should come as no surprise that the locals have fully embraced the Clipper Race during our time in Western Australia this week. We’ve had incredible interest from people here this week, wanting to know all about the race and how they can take part. We’ve already had a number of round the worlders and leggers who have actually already signed race contracts with us so it’s great to see that Perth will definitely already be part of the next race too! The Stopover in Fremantle also provided an opportunity for 72 sailors from six local yacht clubs –Hillarys, South Perth, Claremont, Royal Perth, the Cruising Yacht Club of Western Australia (CYCWA), and our hosts, the Fremantle Sailing Club – to experience first-hand life on board, whilst at the same time increasing their rivalry during an Inter-Club regatta on six of the Clipper 70s.”

Overall Standings 
1st Garmin
2nd Unicef
3rd Visit Seattle
4th Sanya Serenity Coast
5th Qingdao
6th Hotelplanner.com
7th Liverpool 2018
