Cayman sailors arrive in China for 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships

Two of Cayman’s top amateur sailors, Allena Rankine and Jessie Jackson along with Head Coach Raph Harvey arrived in China just a few days ago for the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships. Last year, Rankine finished 39th out of 47 competitors in the girls’ laser radial at the 2016 World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand. Cayman finished tied for 47th overall and will look to build on that result. The sailing competition starts on Monday 11 December.

Coach Harvey checked in earlier today with Cayman 27 and had this update:

“Both sailors are taking part in an Emerging Nation Program Performance Clinic (ENP) for the the next 3 days along with 15 other sailors from other developing nations. “

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

