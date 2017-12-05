Flow – Double Data Christmas
Cayman sailors arrive in China for 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships

December 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Two of Cayman’s top amateur sailors, Allena Rankine and Jessie Jackson along with Head Coach Raph Harvey arrived in China just a few days ago for the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships. Last year, Rankine finished 39th out of 47 competitors in the girls’ laser radial at the 2016 World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand. Cayman finished tied for 47th overall and will look to build on that result. The sailing competition starts on Monday 11 December.

Coach Harvey checked in earlier today with Cayman 27 and had this update:

“Both sailors are taking part in an Emerging Nation Program Performance Clinic (ENP) for the the next 3 days along with 15 other sailors from other developing nations. “

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

