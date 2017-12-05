Flow – Double Data Christmas
US Nationals Long, Huerta highlight 4th Annual Arie Smith Football Camp

December 5, 2017
The Dream Out Loud Foundation will hold it’s fourth annual Arie Smith Football Camp that will feature both United States national players Allie Long and Sofia Huerta, along with professional football ‘freestyler’ Indi Cowie. The camp is for both boys and girls footballers ages 6 and up.

Huerta, who has played for both the Mexican and American women’s national teams, says it’s a great opportunity.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to the Cayman Islands and being apart of the Arie Smith Football Camp and Dinner for a Dream this month. I love playing soccer and everything it stands for and being able to give back and doing stuff like this.”

The camp will be held at the Ed Bush Playing Field Monday 18th December from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Dinner for a Dream is on Sunday 17th December at Papagallo Restaurant.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

