Shaped By The Sea unveiled

December 1, 2017
Kevin Morales
The National Museum unveiled its newest exhibition Saturday (25 November), Shaped By the Sea, aimed at celebrating Cayman’s maritime past through the life of Charles  “Captain Chuckie” Ebanks. 

The National Museum unveiled it to coincide with its 27th anniversary.

“It is very important to remember people like Captain Chuckie,” National Museum’s Debra Barnes Taborah said. “Our island is changing so rapidly. The landscape has changed tremendously. There are forefathers who, before him, worked very hard to ensure that he — Captain Chuckie — was given the skills that he had. It is very important that we continue to remember them. I think that speaks to the basis as the foundation of the work of the National Museum.” 

Shaped By The Sea is open for the next six months.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

