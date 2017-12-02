Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

Young martial artists strike a chord with instructors

December 1, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

A total of 76 young martial artists struck a chord with their instructors Saturday (25 November) at the Purple Dragon belt grading event.

Of those 76, 69 tested for Don Jitsu and seven for Purple Dragon Aikido. All students earned a higher rank that the rank they were recommended for based on performance. 

The Purple Dragon students flashed a variety of skills, including some sparring, fitness and self defense skills. 

“My impression here of the martial arts in Purple Dragon is very, very good,” said Purple Dragon International Founder Professor Don Jacobs said. “The exposure that the Purple Dragon is bringing back to the Cayman Islands is amazing.” 

This was one of two grading events per year. The next takes place in May.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: