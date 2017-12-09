Stafford loses tough first round match at Life Time Florida Open

Cayman’s top squash player Cameron Stafford battled through a tough first round loss to 4th ranked David Baillargeon 3-1 (11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-5) at the Life Time Florida Open 7th December in Boca Raton, Florida. Cayman 27 spoke with Stafford who said he was outmatched against the Canadian.

“I thought I played well but I just lost to the better player on the night.”

Stafford, the Professional Squash Association’s number 239th ranked player said Baillargeon, the PSA’s 128th ranked player deserved to win.

“I may a few critical errors on the keys points, but credit to him, he dug in deep and won the match fair and square.”

Both Cayman’s men’s and women’s national squash teams finished within the top 10 at September’s Pan American Championships in Argentina, qualifying for the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Cayman will host the Pan American Squash Championships in September 2018 which is a qualifying event for the 2019 Pan American Games. This is the first time Cayman will the event.

