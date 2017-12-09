Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Sports

Patterson jumps NCAA best 15.40 meters, just .20 shy of national triple jump record

December 9, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Nate Patterson of Wingate University got his season off on the right track with a NCAA indoor season best of 15.40 meters in the triple jump at the JDL College Kickoff Classic in North Carolina 2nd December. The jump was just .20 meters shy of Cayman’s Carl Morgan’s indoor national record of 15.60 set in December 2008. Cayman 27 spoke with the senior who was excited about his performance.

“Great season opener, just shy of the Cayman national record. Currently sitting at number one in the country right now, really excited to keep jumping. Thank you for all the support you’ve been giving me.”

Patterson also placed 4th in the men’s long jump with a leap of 6.91 meters. Next up for Patterson and the Bulldogs will be the Wake Forest Invitational on 20th January 2018. You can follow Patterson on instagram at ‘findme_inthesand_’

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: