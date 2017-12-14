Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Crime Culture Environment News

Stingray carcass found in East End with apparent knife wounds

December 13, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A fishing charter netted a gruesome discovery Wednesday, a stingray carcass with an apparent knife-wound.

Cayman 27 understands the butchered stingray was found in East End near the Gun Bay dock, already becoming food for crabs. The fisherman who found it told us his theory: someone caught it on the line, and killed it simply to get back the hook.

The Department of Environment wasted no time weighing in:

“This sad event should be a reminder to everyone that not only are stingrays protected in the Cayman Islands.” said senior research officer John Bothwell in an email. “They are a valuable part of [our] environmental tourism package and worth a lot alive, even the ones not at stingray city,” he added.

This butchering is reminiscent of a string of similar incidents earlier this year involving eagle rays.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

