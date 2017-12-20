Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Tipster documents ‘disappearing’ beach access on Prospect Point Rd

December 19, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

An anonymous tip from a Cayman 27 viewer has uncovered a marked public beach access path apparently being taken away in slow motion.

Back in October, our tipster noticed a beach access marker sign had been broken off at the base and was lying on the ground. At the time, the tipster said the path to the beach was clear, and documented it with these pictures Cayman 27 received by email.

Fast forward to today, and the sign is still on the ground, but it appears somebody has planted shrubs across the beach access entrance in an ongoing attempt to block the access path.

Cayman 27 is working to track down owners at the development for their comment.

 

 

