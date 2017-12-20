Foreclosure hearing postponed due to judge’s illness

Gregory Watt, the Bodden Town man who told Cayman 27 he’s facing foreclosure for just $3,000 in arrears will have to wait to see a judge.

Mr. Watt said he was prepared for his scheduled eviction hearing this morning, but his court appearance, which was supposed to take place in chambers, was delayed due to the judge’s illness.

From the day he first shared his story with Cayman 27, Mr. Watt has said he has put his faith in the justice system.

“I can only hope and trust that this will have a good ending for me and as such this will be a good ending for the Cayman people,” said Mr. Watt.

Mr. Watt said his hearing has been rescheduled for Thursday the 21st.

