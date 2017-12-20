Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Controversial sign taken down in the Brac

December 19, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A photo from Cayman Brac circulating on social media had prompted a police warning. The sign, painted in the similar vein of artwork from Brac artist Ron “Foots” Kynes, was flagged by the RCIPS.
Police say last Wednesday, they were informed of a blatantly offensive and defamatory sign posted near the airport. Police said they removed the sign and warned that circulation of this image, which has gone viral, could also be a violation of the law.
The RCIPS strongly cautions anyone who has received the image not to circulate it.
We also reached out to Mr. Kynes for comment, he has distanced himself from the sign.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: