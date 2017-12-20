RCIPS warns of fraudulent email in circulation

Fraudulent emails continue to circulate in Cayman, and this time the target is the RCIPS.

Today (19 December) police issued a warning about a new suspicious email and this one purports to be from police.

The RCIPS confirms that the email is not from them.

They are cautioning the public to be wary of emails and to not click any link provided within the phony email.

The RCIPS said the links appear to contain a kind of malware, which is a type of virus that can be harmful to your computer and other devices.

