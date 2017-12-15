Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Top Story: Miller discusses EU Blacklist

December 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s escaped the EU’s blacklist last week and at that same time Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller and MLAs Chris Saunders and Barbara Conolly were in the UK attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting where the issue was raised. Mr Miller joined Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath discuss reactions to that announcement and more.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

