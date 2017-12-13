Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Tuesday 12 December Cayman 27 News cancelled

December 12, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Due to technical difficulties Tuesday’s (12 December) broadcast of Cayman 27 News has been canceled. We apologise for the inconvenience. Do tune in tomorrow at 6 p.m. for the latest news, sports and international developments.  Thanks for your understanding and support.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: