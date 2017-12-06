Students at the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) will soon be able to study a wide range of subjects, including media studies. Earlier this year the university ran a pilot programme for introduction to documentary film making. Now the university is set to offer a wider range of courses and instructor Dr Ivan Eubanks said soon the university should be able to offer it as an associates degree plan. Dr. Eubanks said, “Hopefully with in the year we can start offering an associates degree and then a bachelors degree in video production.” Dr Eubanks said students have show interest in the past making the need for additional courses necessary. The new courses will include the pilot programme but will also have focus on video production lighting and even broadcast journalism which will be taught by Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales.
UCCI offers media studies courses
December 5, 2017
1 Min Read
