News

Cayman Cancer Registry appeals for more male cancer survivors to register

December 5, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Cancer Registry is asking for more male cancer survivors to come forward and register.

Only one-third of the registrants on the island are male and with men more likely to develop cancer than women, not enough men have come forward, the Registry said.

The registry helps to add a foundation of information to better assist Cayman’s cancer survivors.

“With that basic knowledge it helps us do everything we can in terms of cancer management and prevention. You know it lets you know what sort of treatment facilities you need for cancer survivors how many oncologists you might need at any given medical facility so without that information it becomes really difficult to plan for cancer management,” said Cancer Registrar Amanda Nicholson.

Sharing your anonymous data if you are a cancer survivor helps to improve cancer care for yourself and others, she added.

 

