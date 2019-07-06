Woman who housed deportee jailed

A Jamaican woman convicted of harbouring a deportee is sent to prison for 11 months. She was also convicted of damage to property and theft, among other charges.

Marsha Kelly knowingly housed convicted criminal Norval Barrett. He was killed during a shootout with police in Windsor park in January 2017. Barrett was deported from Cayman to his native land of Jamaica after serving a sentence for a 2010 armed robbery at a Shedden Road gas station. Kelly housed Barrett, her former partner.

She was also charged with a string of other traffic-related charges. Although Kelly was sentenced to 11 months in prison, four months was deducted from her sentence to reflect the conditions of her bail.

