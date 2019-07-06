Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Woman who housed deportee jailed

July 5, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

A Jamaican woman convicted of harbouring a deportee is sent to prison for 11 months. She was also convicted of damage to property and theft, among other charges.

Marsha Kelly knowingly housed convicted criminal Norval Barrett. He was killed during a shootout with police in Windsor park in January 2017. Barrett was deported from Cayman to his native land of Jamaica after serving a sentence for a 2010 armed robbery at a Shedden Road gas station. Kelly housed  Barrett, her former partner.

She was also charged with a string of other traffic-related charges. Although Kelly was sentenced to 11 months in prison, four months was deducted from her sentence to reflect the conditions of her bail.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: