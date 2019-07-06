Easement issues take centrestage at community meeting

Frustration boils to the forefront at a neighbourhood police community meeting in West Bay Thursday (3 July) night. At the centre of the contention, is the police’s handling of an ongoing easement dispute between two residents. Of the four dozen people who attended West Bay Primary’s School hall for the meeting; the vast majority expressed concerns that police aren’t doing enough.

“You have not intervened Mr. Commissioner,” said one resident, “As far as I am a concerned you have sat on your hands and these types of things they turn deadly,” he added.

It is alleged that Mr. Adam and his family are being denied access to an easement they have used for more than 40 years. According to the Registered Land Law (2108 Revision), an easement may be acquired without registration after twenty years of uninterrupted use.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said without a court order, officers were unable to clear any obstructions that make have been placed on the easement.

The perceived inaction of the RCIPS has only served as fuel to the already mounting frustration; which resulted in some residents claiming the police were taking sides – a notion they dismissed.

“I can assure you there is absolutely no bias on the part of the police service,” said RCIPS Commissioner Derek Byrne.

At the meeting, the police announced that they intended to meet with Mr. Adam and his family with their attorney next week to discuss what steps could be taken he said, “I’ve given the undertaking tonight to meet with Mr. Adam during the week and I will whatever it is that needs to be dealt with,” Mr. Byrne said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

