Cayman helps in multi-million dollar regional counterdrug exercise

Cayman’s Coast Guard plays a hand in seizing US $3.7 million worth of ganja destined for the streets.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Leo Anglin and Joint Marine Unit police officer Adrian Clarke joined in the multi-agency led the mission – Operation Rip Tide.

They seized US$9000 and over $5280 lbs of marijuana was seized in that operation.

They also arrested 14 smugglers.

Two maritime vessels and one pier-side seizure were seized along with a firearm and 91 rounds of ammunition.

The Coast Guard and Joint Marine Unit worked together with the United States Coast Guard and Jamaica Defense Force in the regional counterdrug operation.

