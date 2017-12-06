Greaves appointed HMCIPS Interim Director

Daniel Greaves officially has been named Interim Director of Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service for two weeks.

His appointment follows Neil Lavis’ resignation.

The Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs appointed Mr. Greaves with effect from 16-31 December.



The head of the Civil Service and Ministry teamed with the Governor’s Office to request expressions of interest through the Association of Prison Governors, in the UK.

The Ministry hopes to select a candidate to take on the role in an interim capacity on secondment.

A statement from Government Information Services says that would enable the Ministry to conduct the recruitment exercise for a full-time director.

