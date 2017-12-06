Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

Greaves appointed HMCIPS Interim Director

December 5, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Daniel Greaves officially has been named Interim Director of Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service for two weeks.

His appointment follows Neil Lavis’ resignation.

The Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs appointed Mr. Greaves with effect from 16-31 December. 

 
The head of the Civil Service and Ministry teamed with the Governor’s Office to request expressions of interest through the Association of Prison Governors, in the UK.

The Ministry hopes to select a candidate to take on the role in an interim capacity on secondment.

A statement from Government Information Services says that would enable the Ministry to conduct the recruitment exercise for a full-time director.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: