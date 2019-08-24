Raziel Jeffers appeal: Attorney conditional release system unfair

Attorneys representing triple convicted killer Raziel Jeffers argued Cayman’s conditional release tariffs system is wrong and unfair.

Jeffers case is before the Appeal Court.

On Friday (23 August) his attorney Amelia Foushene told the appeal panel her client had a legitimate expectation he could apply for conditional release at any point.

However, under the new tariff system, he faces a 38-year wait before he can apply to be considered for conditional release.

Ms. Foushene argued this puts Jeffers and others like him at a disadvantage.

The prosecution countered saying there is nothing wrong with the way the tariff system is set-up.

Jeffers is serving sentences for two murders, four attempted murders and a firearm offence.

The Appeal Court has reserved its decision on Jeffers appeal and the issue of fairness of the tariff system until next week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

