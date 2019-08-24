Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Raziel Jeffers appeal: Attorney conditional release system unfair

August 23, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Attorneys representing triple convicted killer Raziel Jeffers argued Cayman’s conditional release tariffs system is wrong and unfair.
Jeffers case is before the Appeal Court.
On Friday (23 August) his attorney Amelia Foushene told the appeal panel her client had a legitimate expectation he could apply for conditional release at any point.
However, under the new tariff system, he faces a 38-year wait before he can apply to be considered for conditional release.
Ms. Foushene argued this puts Jeffers and others like him at a disadvantage.
The prosecution countered saying there is nothing wrong with the way the tariff system is set-up.
Jeffers is serving sentences for two murders, four attempted murders and a firearm offence.
The Appeal Court has reserved its decision on Jeffers appeal and the issue of fairness of the tariff system until next week.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – August 2019
C3
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: