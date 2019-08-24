Boat crash victim remains critical, no arrests made yet

The third victim in last Sunday’s (11 August) fatal boat crash has stabilised, but police say she remains in critical condition.

On Friday (23 August) the RCIPS said no arrests were made in the collision.

Former policeman Emmanuel Brown and 70-year-old UK national John Turner were killed in that incident.

The crash happened in the North Sound last Sunday.

Police have said a foreign marine construction accident investigator will be assisting the Joint Marine Unit in its probe into the incident.

Police said in the incident one of the boats involved, which capsized as a result of the collision, was called PepperJelly, a white 32-foot Scarab centre console boat with two engines, registered to Mango Jam Charters. It is said to have docked in Camana Bay where several passengers disembarked, before departing with three occupants and re-entering the North Sound where the collision took place.

The woman was on the boat with Mr. Brown and Mr. Turner.

Their boat, which sustained significant damage, is a 24-foot Hurricane Deck boat with a single-engine. It has a white hull with a dark blue stripe and a light green bimini top. It is said to have last been seen in the Star Fish Point area at around 7:30 p.m., when it departed with three occupants, to travel back across the North Sound.

Investigations continue.

