Another Honda Civic stolen

December 5, 2017
Police say yesterday (4 December) they received another report of yet another Honda Civic that was stolen in the West Bay area here is a similar model car. The car is described as a 1995 silver Honda civic with registration 147 910. Police say the car was stolen around 9 am and is asking the public to come forward by calling the West Bay police station at 949-3999 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami based tip line at 800 TIPS (8477).

