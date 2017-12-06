Another Honda Civic stolen

Police say yesterday (4 December) they received another report of yet another Honda Civic that was stolen in the West Bay area here is a similar model car. The car is described as a 1995 silver Honda civic with registration 147 910. Police say the car was stolen around 9 am and is asking the public to come forward by calling the West Bay police station at 949-3999 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami based tip line at 800 TIPS (8477).

