Veterans award primary school students

The Cayman Islands Veterans Association recently honored students at the Edna Moyle Primary School who successfully passed the project v-corp quiz.

The awards were handed out during the school’s final assembly before Christmas break where the 3rd, 5th and 6th-year classes were presented with bracelets and taught how to give a salute. During the ceremony, the veterans announced that the quiz will be returning next year.

“Our benefit to this is to be able to keep the light burning about those who have served and Caymanians have served. Caymanians served in World War One,” said Paul Ebanks, Vice President of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association.

Mr. Ebanks says a special shield made from mahogany will be awarded to the school who wins next year’s project v-corp quiz.

