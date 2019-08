If you’re looking for a wicked smart (see: “smaht”) place to vacation, you’ve soon got the option to fly direct to Bean Town.

American Airlines recently announced it’s launching a new direct route between Grand Cayman and Boston, Massachusetts.

The new seasonal route takes flight from January through April of next year and flies Saturdays only, according to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority.

Booking is already available.

