A man has been transported to the Cayman Islands hospital after a water-related incident in West Bay this afternoon (17 December.)

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands emergency crews responded to Boggy Sands Rd around noon today (17 December) to attend to a man who got into difficulties while snorkeling. One witness told Cayman 27 he helped bring the man, who was said to be in his 70’s, to shore before EMTs arrived. He said the man possibly had a medical issue in the water. He added the man was alive as the ambulance departed the scene. We reached out to the RCIPS for more information on this incident. Do check back for updates and tune in tomorrow (18 December) at 6 p.m. for Cayman 27 news for more on this and other stories.

