YIR: March and April

December 21, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
As we count down the days to the new year Cayman 27 also counts down the top stories of 20-17 month by month tonight (21 December) it’s March and April.
Cayman’s water-related deaths would rise to two at the start of March with the death of 44-year-old Mongkol Srilamai from Thailand. He died after encountering difficulties in the waters near Rum Point. Two others were rescued in that incident.

71-year-old Gail Ann Moss dies after encountered difficulties in the water while snorkeling.

On 3 March the Public Health Department reported three false negative HIV test results at private clinics prompting a push for standardisation of kits used in HIV-testing.

Later that month the Legal Practitioner’s Bill hits a major snag with the then opposition filing a contentious motion accusing law firms of discrimination and breaking the law.

Also in March the Hassan Syed trial wrapped up, but before that comments from Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Cayman Cross-talk radio host, Woody DaCosta led to a two and half day delay in that trial after they breached the subjudice rules. The former UCCI President is found guilty of all 12 charges including charges relating to theft, fraud and deception.

On 21 March  Caymanians Joshewa Frederick and Kevin Foster are shot in Los Angeles while on spring break. Mr. Frederick was shot in the foot and Mr. Foster in the hand.

On 29 March 62 candidates filed their papers to contest the 24 May elections.

On 30 March the Information Commissioner appeals the Chief Justice’ss ruling declaring the Ritch immigration report legal previlege. In April two more water-related deaths were recorded. 77-year-old Jose Antonio Lazcano Puron and 72-year-old Peter Zhu

On 8 April a 51-year-old security guard was shot in the arm and leg in an armed robbery of an armoured truck at Foster’s Supermarket Airport branch.

Also in April deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Cheryll Richards withdraws her case against cruise shipper Turkish terror suspect Celal Kildag.

Also in April a 20-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were shot in the car-park outside of Bananas nightclub on Eastern Avenue.

