Athletics: Barnes gold, U17 relays power Cayman to 3 medals on day two of CARIFTA Games

Cayman’s Lacee Barnes led Team Cayman with a gold in the Under-20 discus on day two (1 April) of the 2017 CARIFTA Games in Bahamas, setting a new national record with a distance of 49.81 meters. Just two week ago, Barnes broke her own national discus record at the UTSA Invitational with a distance of 48.31 meters.

Earlier in the day, the Under-17 girls won bronze in the 4×100 relay. The team of Tori-Ann Gonez, Jaden Francis, Ashantae Graham and Danieka Lyn clocked in at 47.74 seconds, just 1.50 behind silver medalist Bahamas.

The Under-17 boys followed with a silver medal in the 4×100 relay. (see video above) The team of Silver Hurlston, Neil Brown-McLennon, Errol Smith and Derrick Francis crossed the finish line in 44.29 seconds.

Cayman also had strong finishes from middle distance runners Ava Hider and Levi Superville. Hider finished 6th overall in the Girls Open 3000 meters with a time of 10:47.59. Superville finished 4th overall in the Under-17 boys 3000 meters with a time of 9:22.30, just 1.67 seconds behind bronze medalist Gianni Henry of Jamaica.

Later in the day, Cayman’s Under-20 boys 4×100 relay finished 5th overall as Rasheem Brown, Brandon Williams, Maliek Copeland clocked in at 42.55 seconds.

Cayman’s Jahiem Morgan narrowly missed a bronze medal in the Under-17 boys shot put. Morgan’s throw of 13.60 meters was good for 4th place, just .41 meters behind bronze medalist Tarajh Hudson on Bahamas (14.01).A

After two days Cayman has won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze with key events still to come on the final day of competition (2 April) including 2017 silver medalist Rasheem Brown in the Under-20 110m hurdles.

Other results from day two at the 2017 CARIFTA Games:

Under-17 Girls Long Jump

9th: Ashantae Graham, 5.13m (1.9)

Under-20 Boys Long Jump

11th: Lamar Reid, 6.70m (-2.0)

Under-20 Boys 800m

10th: Prelims, Michael Smikle, 1:58.52

14th: Prelims, Victor Magalhaes, 1:59.32

Under-20 Boys 200m

18th, Prelims, Najae Gordon, 22:47

20th, Prelims, Karim Murray, 22:54

