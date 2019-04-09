Cayman 27 Athlete of the Week: Anthony Chin Jr

Cayman’s Triple C speedster is now a two-time athlete of the week!

11-year old Anthony Chin joins us after dominating Friday’s Inter-Primary Track & Field Championships en route Victor Ludorum honours for the second year in a row.

The Grade 5 student broke Alexander Ebanks’ record of 1.34-metres in the Boys Division 4 Under-12 High Jump from 2014 with a leap of 1.40-metres. The 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers gold medalist also won the Boys Division 4 Under-12 Long Jump with a leap of 4.29-metres, as well as winning the 200-metre field clocking 28.44 seconds.

Overall, Chin Jr finished with a meet high 38 individual points.

Falcon Athletics coach Patricia Bent also joins us to discuss Chin’s development on the track, while projecting the youngster’s future as one of Cayman’s next great amateur stars.

Help us congratulate Anthony, our two-time Cayman 27 Athlete of the Week!

