Cayman Prep’s boys edged out Hope Academy 36-34 in PSA Basketball Championship Friday (13 April). Here are some of the highlights from this action packed game!
-
Share This!
Cayman Prep boys edge Hope Academy 36-34 in PSA Basketball Championship
April 18, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Let's Talk Sports • Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: Clash of the Legends returns!
April 17, 2018
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.