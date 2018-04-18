Eco Smart
Howell clears air on status, says no deadline for acknowledgment of Caymanian status

April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell says there’s no deadline or legal demand to apply for acknowledgment of Caymanian status by month’s end.
Mr. Howell cleared the air on this issue after a voice note made the rounds on social media last night (16 April.) It claimed Caymanians had until the end of April to apply for acknowledgment of Caymanian Status before a new fee was implemented for applications.
” The end of the month deadline of a fee expiration is not true. There is no factual reason for folks to rush to get those acknowledgments through by the end of the month,” Mr. Howell said.
Immigration Minister and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said he is aware of the issue. He told Cayman 27 the voice note was based on a “grossly inaccurate statement” and the author of the voice note has since apologised for the error.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

