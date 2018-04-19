Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

West Bay to welcome new Governor

April 18, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

West Bay is getting set to welcome new Governor, His Excellency Anwar Choudhury. A welcome reception will be held this Friday (April 20) at Boatswain Beach and all are invited to attend.

According to Government Information Services (GIS), elected officials from the West Bay district will first tour the district with Governor Choudhury where he will meet the elderly and those who are unable to leave their homes. West Bay West MLA Hon. McKeeva Bush says the plan is to meet three families from each constituency leading up to the reception.

“We will meet three homes in each area to meet people and there the Governor will meet the citizens,” said Mr. Bush.

Mr. Bush is encouraging all residents of West Bay to come out and meet the Governor.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: