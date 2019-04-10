Dealing with healthcare: Premier says status quo cannot continue

Tough decisions will have to be made when it comes to dealing with Cayman’s health insurance burden.

And that could include increasing pension payments to provide some ease off government’s shoulders.

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders flagged the need for action on the healthcare burden during Finance Committee on Monday (8 April.)

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said it is an issue he has been grappled with.

He said the burden is growing with people applying to be declared medically indigent and that’s due to high health costs.

He added low pension payments are also adding to the problem.

“These two things are, have created and are continuing to create a massive, massive social issue and as you would expect everybody turns to government to fix it,” Mr. McLaughlin lamented.

The Premier said Cayman’s pension scheme is “wholly inadequate.”

Lawmakers were deliberating increased allocations for the Health Ministry when the issue was raised.

