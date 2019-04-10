Windsor Park residents raise concern over obstructions on the road

Residents in Windsor Park, on Tuesday (9 April,) said they are frustrated.

The problem at hand, what they call a lack of action from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Services (RCIPS) to deal with illegal parking in their area. Windsor Park resident Romellia Welcome said she is tired of cars being parked on the roadside of her narrow street causing a safety hazard for the community.

“We have cars that are constantly parked on both sides of the road and according to my knowledge if the cars cannot flow properly it is an obstruction of traffic. These cars can go head-on, it can create an accident with both parties, being that both sides of the road are blocked,” said Ms. Welcome.

Neighbour Eunic Mayhall shared Ms. Welcome’s concerns, she said it could mean the difference between life and death for someone. “The ambulance can’t get in, the fire trucks can’t get in, even the school buses who pick up people cannot get in here on a regular basis,” said Ms. Mayhall.

She adds the problem is compounded by a lack of consideration for others. “There’s a house down there that three or four cars are in one yard and when they have guest its the same thing they are parked on the road.”

Ms. Welcome said she recently sat down with PC Jonathan Kern on the issue, but she was not satisfied with his answer. We reached out to the RCIPS for comment on the residents’ concerns, we have yet to hear back.

