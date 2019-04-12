Tomlinson Furniture
March Madness 2019
Culture News Politics

Saunders urges creation of national pledge to engender unity

April 11, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders urges a return to unity in the Cayman Islands.
It comes as certain quarters of the country continue to be divided on the issue of same-sex marriages.
In the LA on Thursday (11 April) Mr. Saunders made the comment as he tabled a Private Member’s Motion calling for the government to consider launching a contest to create a national pledge.
“I do recognise that there are people who are hurting on both sides of the divide and this pledge gives everyone an opportunity to remind everyone that with a shared goal we can overcome any problem, with a shared promise we will survive and with a shared purpose we will succeed,” said Mr. Saunders.
The motion also wants the relevant laws to be changed so the pledge will be recited as part of the immigration process for status.
The motion was accepted by the Government.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: