Saunders urges creation of national pledge to engender unity

Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders urges a return to unity in the Cayman Islands.

It comes as certain quarters of the country continue to be divided on the issue of same-sex marriages.

In the LA on Thursday (11 April) Mr. Saunders made the comment as he tabled a Private Member’s Motion calling for the government to consider launching a contest to create a national pledge.

“I do recognise that there are people who are hurting on both sides of the divide and this pledge gives everyone an opportunity to remind everyone that with a shared goal we can overcome any problem, with a shared promise we will survive and with a shared purpose we will succeed,” said Mr. Saunders.

The motion also wants the relevant laws to be changed so the pledge will be recited as part of the immigration process for status.

The motion was accepted by the Government.

