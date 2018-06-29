Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Cayman’s constitutional changes push: Premier- “I am not relenting”

June 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says he’s continuing his push to make changes to Cayman’s constitution. His aim is to remove the UK’s power to legislate for us.
Today (28 June) the Premier addressed the matter as he updated lawmakers on his recent UK talks.
Mr. McLaughlin is sticking to his guns when it comes to making constitutional changes to insulate Cayman from the UK Parliament.

“I assure every member of this House and the broader public that I shall not relent in my efforts to having this matter addressed,” the Premier said.

Thursday (28 June) the Premier addressed the issue in the LA. He said he’s awaiting timelines from the UK for the constitutional discussions.

“This matter is being taken, I believe, most seriously by the UK Government at the very highest level,” he said.

Earlier this month the Premier was in London for constitutional talks and the pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting. He met with senior UK officials to get the ball rolling. He said his efforts are aimed at achieving the best for Cayman “for the modernisation and advancement of our constitution and the need, I believe, which is growing increasingly critical for this territory to have more autonomy.”

His push stems from the UK Parliament’s decision to force Overseas Territories to create public beneficial ownership registries by 2020.

But the Premier reiterated his stance, “We will not be changing any laws or making any moves to adopt public registers of beneficial ownership.”

The Premier made it clear if the UK goes the way of Orders in Council to force the registries creation they will face a legal battle. The Premier assured the matter will be debated in the House before any final constitutional safeguards are to be agreed with the UK.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

