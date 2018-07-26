Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
CICC World Cup
Ads rejecting NAU clients flagged, Harris says direct deposits coming to reduce payment delays

July 25, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Community Affairs ministry officials say they have taken note of advertisements rejecting Needs Assessment Unit clients seeking rental apartments.
Ads refusing NAU clients are popping up on local social media forums and Community Affairs councilor Austin Harris says it’s a concern. He said he believes landlords are rejecting NAU clients because of delays in payments, but he said that will be a thing of the past soon.
“We believe we will solve this problem by going the direct deposit route with our landlord and homeowner clients to improve the consistency, regularity, timing of recieving these payments. So we hope that will remedy the situation and encourage landowners, homeowners to certainly utilise and make available their properties,” he said.
Mr. Harris said the direct deposit payments are expected to begin from the end of this month.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

