Narayana Health plans Cancer centre for East End, ground breaking in September

Narayana Health says it will be constructing a multi-million dollar cancer treatment centre at East End.

Today (10 August) the Indian healthcare giant behind Health City Cayman Islands announced the project, saying the groundbreaking is planned for September.

They said the centre will offer medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiation and it will be housed at the new purpose-built building at Health City.

The project is projected to be completed in December 2019.

To learn more visit: https://www.healthcitycaymanislands.com/narayana-health-announces-comprehensive-cancer-treatment-center-cayman-2019/

