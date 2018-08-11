Tomlinson Furniture
Rugby: Land for new pitch at the try line for CRFU

August 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Rugby & Football Union’s (CRFU) proposed new home, just west of the Esterly Tibbetts Highway, is at the try line.

CRFU President Derek Haines says the 12-acres of land owned by DART Real Estate, which was agreed to in principle on a 99-year lease back in April, is in ongoing discussions.”

“It’s coming along a lot better than before. We are going backwards and forwards in order to get it all right. It’s a 99-year contract so we want to get it right. We are looking at September to October to hopefully move forward. We are still at the contract stage. It’s minor stuff.”

Haines added the single acre of Crown land in the northwest corner of the proposed grounds is also in the process of being signed off by Government.

“Planning Department are all on board, they’ve submitted it to Cabinet. The wheels take a long time to turn. People don’t want to sign away stuff, and if something goes wrong in 10, or 20 years, it makes it difficult. We’ve waited long enough now, so another few months, and we will start building.”

In April, Haines told Cayman 27 the CRFU has raised approximately $4 million for the construction of two side-by-side pitches. Haines added Dart Real Estate has agreed to fill and level the land, along with clearly the brush that currently sits atop the area.

 

