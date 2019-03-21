Webb expected to be sentenced in September

Former FIFA Vice President and Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) President Jeffrey Webb is scheduled to face sentencing in September in the United State for financial crimes after his sentencing was delayed for a ninth time last month.

Attorneys for Mr. Webb have delayed sentencing for an additional six months. In 2016, Webb plead guilty to sevens charges including racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering dating back to November 2015. In 2016, Webb was banned from football for life by FIFA’s Ethics Committee. Mr. Webb has been on bail and under house arrest in Georgia since 2015. It’s unclear whether Webb will spend time behind bars once sentenced.

Cayman 27 reached out to the Anti-Corruption Commission on whether fraud charges were still being pursued against individuals related to local football crime dating back to Mr. Webb’s administration. The ACC declined to comment.

Hefty fines for FIFA scammers

Two corporations, Traffic Sports International Inc. and Traffic Sports USA, Inc., were each fined US$500,000 Monday (18 March) plus one year of probation for their involvement in the FIFA corruption scandal. The companies had already agreed to close their operations as part of the plea agreements. No forfeiture or restitution to be decided at a future date.

The sentences were by given by U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen in Eastern, New York.

