UK MPs agree a review of Cayman-UK constitutional relationship needed

Four visiting UK Members of Parliament say they agree with Cayman’s push for constitutional changes to the relationship between the Overseas Territory and the UK Government.

The MPs – Andrew Rosindell, Henry Smith, Col. Bob Stewart and Martin Vickers, are in the Cayman Islands on an official visit.

When questioned about Cayman’s decision to take legal action against the UK’s decision to impose beneficial ownership registries here, the said the time has come for a review of the UK- OTs relationship.

“I think it is another example of where we need a revised Constitutional arrangement which much more recognises the Overseas Territories as equals in the British family, therefore I think this has highlighted we need reform in this respect,” said Mr. Smith.

Mr. Vickers agreed.

“We go away from this visit much better informed and I think that is vitally important and I think we will, as a group, want to make a report to Government and I will hope that they will take our views seriously,” Mr. Vickers said.

The MPs said what transpired with the Sanctions and Anti-money Laundering law can be undone if the UK government is committed to making the change.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

