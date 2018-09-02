Tomlinson Furniture
Breaking: Water rescue in West Bay

September 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Boaters assist stranded seagoers in a water rescue off North West Point, in West Bay, late Saturday (1 September).

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands shortly before 6 p.m. a call was received about a wave runner in distress.

The RCIPS chopper and emergency responders responded along with police officers.

After reaching the wave runner, the chopper reported that there were two wave runners and a vessel in distress, according to 911.

Local boaters in the area were already rendering assistance and towing the affected vessels to shore.

There were no injuries.

The number of people involved in the incident is unknown at the moment.

Do check back for updates on this developing story. We will provide more as information comes to hand and remember to tune in at 6 p.m. Monday (3 September) for our newscast for the full story and more.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

