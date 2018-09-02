Breaking: Water rescue in West Bay

Boaters assist stranded seagoers in a water rescue off North West Point, in West Bay, late Saturday (1 September).

Details are limited, but Cayman 27 understands shortly before 6 p.m. a call was received about a wave runner in distress.

The RCIPS chopper and emergency responders responded along with police officers.

After reaching the wave runner, the chopper reported that there were two wave runners and a vessel in distress, according to 911.

Local boaters in the area were already rendering assistance and towing the affected vessels to shore.

There were no injuries.

The number of people involved in the incident is unknown at the moment.

