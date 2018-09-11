End of life law published, Seymour urges more public input needed

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour is calling for more public input on Cayman’s first piece of legislation that allows for end of life decisions.

The Health Care Decisions Bill 2018 paves the way for families of terminally ill patients and the patients themselves to have a say on treatment options and if they do not want to continue use of life support or life-sustaining measures. The minister addressed the issue on the Cayman Brac sitting of the LA on Friday (7 September.)

“We currently have no such legislation in place, as a result, healthcare providers face many difficulties with families and caregivers of patients who are unable to make decisions for themselves or whose preference for treatment cannot be honoured,” said Mr. Seymour.

The proposed bill is the ministry’s website for public viewing. The public comment period ends on 30 September. You can read the bill on the link: http://www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky/press-room/press-releases/20180815/ministry-seeks-public-feedback-health-care-decisions-bill

